Home World Use, in a video the moment when a boat is overwhelmed by a giant wave – Corriere TV
World

Use, in a video the moment when a boat is overwhelmed by a giant wave – Corriere TV

by admin
Use, in a video the moment when a boat is overwhelmed by a giant wave – Corriere TV

It happened in the Pacific Ocean, at the mouth of the Columbia River. The harness is overturned: the man on board is saved

The United States Coast Guard saved a man at mouth of the Columbia River in the Pacific Ocean.

A giant wave overturned the boat on which he was on board, throwing him into the water.

Petty Officer Michael Clark claimed to have received a distress call around 10 in the morning and that the waves in the sea could be approx 12 meters high.

The crew along with the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter flew the man to Astoria where doctors treated him for mild hypothermia. Furthermore, according to what was reported by the Coast Guard, the rescuer who recovered him was at his first rescue. (LaPresse)

February 4, 2023 – Updated February 4, 2023 , 10:43 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Iraq, Prime Minister Al Kadhimi in the White House: the announcement of the US withdrawal from the country is awaited

You may also like

Enel and Fratello Sole allied against energy poverty

Formovie Cinema 2’s 4K HDR-10 compatibility demonstrated

Spinach melts belly fat | Magazine

How to use the 600/500/550 rule

Criticism of “Heavy Heavy”, the new work of...

The book fair – Mondolinguo

LETS CRASH EVERYTHING — Episode XIII of Mondocane

I have. Mobile over 3 million customers in...

[Okumura Mondo, June 2022 work]”This is Amiko” illustration

Russia has become adept at circumventing sanctions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy