It happened in the Pacific Ocean, at the mouth of the Columbia River. The harness is overturned: the man on board is saved

The United States Coast Guard saved a man at mouth of the Columbia River in the Pacific Ocean.

A giant wave overturned the boat on which he was on board, throwing him into the water.

Petty Officer Michael Clark claimed to have received a distress call around 10 in the morning and that the waves in the sea could be approx 12 meters high.

The crew along with the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter flew the man to Astoria where doctors treated him for mild hypothermia. Furthermore, according to what was reported by the Coast Guard, the rescuer who recovered him was at his first rescue. (LaPresse)