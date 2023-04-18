Use, look for a friend but take the wrong driveway and enter the wrong property: 20-year-old killed by the landlord

Was looking for a house amico. But while he was driving the car he took the wrong driveway and was fatally shot by landlord which, released on the verandafired two shots towards the car. One of them killed her. The victim is Kaylin Gillis20, who was driving through the rural town of on Saturday evening Hebronin the State of New York, with three other people when the group mistakenly entered the 65-year-old’s property Kevin Monahanwho embraced the rifle and shot. An account of the shooting was provided by the county sheriff on Monday Washington, Jeffrey Murphy. After the wounding of the young woman, she explained MurphyThe group of friends immediately went to the nearby town of Salem, northeast of Albany, near the Vermont border, and called 911. This was because the area where the shooting occurred was not covered by telephone services. The doctors tried to revive Gillis but there was nothing they could do for her.

When the officers arrived at the home of Monahan to investigate the shooting, he refused to come out, Murphy said. Authorities spoke to him through a 911 dispatcher and in person for about an hour before he was taken into custody. Monahan was taken to the county jail Warren on charges of second-degree murder. During Monday’s press conference, the sheriff Murphy reported that there was no reason why Monahan should feel threatened. The victim, who lived in Schuylervillehas been described since Times union Of Albany as an “innocent girl who was out with friends looking for another friend’s house”.

(photo taken from page on GoFundMe created by the victim’s family to finance funeral expenses)