NEW YORK. A 76-year-old woman from Daytona Beach, Florida was arrested after shooting her terminally ill husband, 77, in the head, killing him. According to the US media, the two (whose identity has not been disclosed) had a suicide pact, but she was unable to take her own life. The man was admitted to Advent Health Hospital and made a plan three weeks ago with his wife to “end it all” if her health deteriorated, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari E. Young explained. .

The sick man intended to turn the gun on himself, but was physically too weak to do so, so his wife killed him. According to Young the woman, who intended to take her own life after her, said she “couldn’t go through with it,” and she barricaded herself for a couple of hours in her room before police could to take her into custody. She could now be charged with first degree murder. It is unclear how the 76-year-old entered the hospital with a gun and whether the hospital had a security system.