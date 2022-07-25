Home World Use: shooting in Los Angeles, at least 2 dead and 4 injured
World

Use: shooting in Los Angeles, at least 2 dead and 4 injured

by admin
Use: shooting in Los Angeles, at least 2 dead and 4 injured

The provisional toll from the shooting in Los Angeles is two dead and four wounded. He brings it back Fox citing some sources, according to which the attacker is in police custody.

According to investigators, the shooting could be the result of a clash between gangs. This was reported by various American media talking about various people who opened fire.

See also  Poll: 58% of Americans think American democracy is in danger of collapsing | Polls | Americans | American Democracy | Quinnipiac | Quinnipiac University |

You may also like

France, insults a group of nudists and is...

Shooting in Canada in Langley, “several dead”. A...

Great Britain, the Court of Appeal orders a...

Eurovision, Ukraine hands the 2023 edition to the...

Ukraine sells Eurovision 2023 to the UK

Explosive-laden drones in Russia-Ukraine conflict: 3-5 minutes to...

Carry forward the common values ​​of all mankind...

Barca capsizes in the Bahamas, at least 17...

Tunisia to vote for the constitutional referendum: Saied...

Myanmar, four death sentences carried out: the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy