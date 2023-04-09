WASHINGTON. The battle over abortion is rekindled in the United States, after the historic Roe vs. Wade sentence was overturned by the supreme court. This time at the center of the clash is Mifepristone, the main drug used as an abortion pill (in combination with Misoprostol) in more than half of the abortions in the USA, where it has been on the market for 23 years after the authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (Fda, the federal food and drug agency) .

Matthew Kacsmaryk, a controversial Texas Republican federal judge appointed by Donald Trump, has decided to suspend him for safety reasons, espousing the cause of some doctors and pro-life groups. But less than an hour later, Thomas O. Rice, another federal judge in the (Democratic) state of Washington appointed by Barack Obama, took the opposite decision, ruling that the pill remain on the market in at least 17 democratic states, those they filed another lawsuit, this one against the FDA’s suspension of the pill. Both magistrates have postponed the entry into force of their provision, allowing a week for any appeals. The Justice Department and the Federal Drug Agency have already announced an appeal against the measure in Texas, but the legal deadlock is likely to end up in the Supreme Court, where Trump has cemented a conservative majority.

In the meantime, the political clash has rekindled, destined to inflame the presidential campaign as well. “My administration will oppose this decision which is an unprecedented attempt to deprive women of fundamental freedoms,” promised Joe Biden. “A dangerous precedent,” echoed Kamala Harris, as all the main big names of the party took the field, from Senator Elizabeth Warren to the passionate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“A damaging decision,” commented Planned Parenthood, America’s leading family planning organization. Instead, the pro-life associations that brought the lawsuit claim victory, but the Republicans (apart from a few exceptions) have remained relatively calm, perhaps fearing another boomerang effect on the elections, as happened in Midterm after the cancellation of the ‘Roe vs Wade’. The clash also highlights the growing rift between ‘red’ and ‘blue’ states (i.e. with a Republican or Democratic majority), as well as the limit of an overly politicized and ideologised judicial system, where magistrates do not govern themselves but are elected by the president (and confirmed by the Senate) at the federal level or by local leaders at the state level. In this case, a federal judge in Amarillo, the only one in this city in the middle of the Texan desert, has made a decision on his own that can have a nationwide effect for millions of women, suspending an authorization after 23 years with a sentence incendiary in which he speaks of “chemical abortion” and “unborn human beings” rather than fetuses. With a devastating impact on trust in the FDA, accused of not having adequately examined the scientific evidence (when instead there are over 100 studies on the safety and efficacy of the abortion pill), and on the investments of pharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, Kacsmaryk is a judge of the conservative religious right, openly anti-Lgbtq, who before being nominated by Trump had attacked gay marriage and the use of the toilets for transgenders according to the sex with which they identify.