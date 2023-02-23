An Orlando, Florida TV reporter was shot and killed while reporting on a series of shootings in the state. Two other people died with him, including a 9-year-old girl. The other victim would be a 20-year-old woman. Another reporter injured. This was stated by the Orange County Sheriff, quoted by the US media. The police have arrested a 19-year-old, Keith Melvin Moses: he is accused of murder in relation to at least five shootings that occurred within a few hours. The young man has several criminal records.