Using Giulia’s femicide to attack abortion is yet another violence against women’s bodies

Turn on notifications to receive updates on Murder of Giulia Tramontano, latest news

A twenty-nine-year-old girl was killed by her partner. Yet another feminicide in an Italy that refuses to recognize the systemic and structural violence of a patriarchal society, and which punctually tries to shift the axis of the problem so as not to admit that a radical change is needed, a total rethinking of relationships and relations between genders so that finally change something.

The femicide of Julia Tramontano by comrade Alessandro Impagnatiello was brutal and heinous. Above all, the fact that the young woman was seven months pregnant could not fail to trigger a wave of further emotion in public opinion. For the family pain that adds to pain, which can only be respected and on which there are no words that can be spent.

It is embarrassing, but not surprising, to see that certain exponents of the right of this country have exploited the femicide of Giulia Tramontano to instead attack the right to abortion. Given the enormity and horror of what happened, it would never have occurred to anyone to shift the focus of the discussion to Law 194, declaring that “killing a fetus can only be homicide”.

Read more by this author

Instead, the leader of Family Day and anti-drug consultant for the Meloni government did it on the pages of La Verità Massimo Gandolfini. The doctor, one of the first in Italy to declare himself a conscientious objector, was keen to explain that “human beings are human beings from the moment of conception, and must be treated as such”, that “killing a human being – it does not matter if has two or three weeks of gestational life – it is always a homicide” and that we must start from the proposal of Senator Maurizio Gasparri, who at the beginning of the legislature had presented a “bill that recognizes the ‘juridical personality of the conceived'”.

Phrases totally out of place and which demonstrate the obsession, for a certain part of the ultra-conservative and Catholic right of this country, with wanting to control women’s bodies. At all costs, even that of ‘using’ a feminicide. Not a sentence, from the leader del Family Day, on the fact that the nearly 50 women killed since the beginning of 2023 were killed in relation to violent men. Not a reflection on how to fight gender-based violence. Not a thought on the need to talk about education to affectivity in schools. Let alone having to admit that most violence takes place in the family.

Using Giulia Tramontano’s femicide for attack the law 194 it’s not just in bad taste. The phrases of the Family Day leader are a direct emanation of the vision that the conservative right has of women, subjects to be controlled and prevented from self-determination outside of male consent and approval. The transfeminist movement Non Una di Meno has long supported it: feminicide is just the tip of the iceberg of other forms of violence that permeate society. Denying it, or pretending nothing happened, means being an integral part of the problem.