Eight family members, including 5 children, were shot and killed in the town of Enoch, in southwestern Utah. This was reported by the American media citing the local authorities. The tragedy occurred yesterday evening: the police found the lifeless bodies of the victims inside their home in Enoch, which is located about 245 miles south of Salt Lake City.

At this time we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are suspects at large,” authorities said in a statement, which did not disclose any other details about the deceased or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“We don’t know why this happened and we won’t guess, we will continue to investigate, looking into all possible details, making available all the information that can come out of what happened inside the house. We will have more information as we go. they will present,” he said Rob Dotsonmunicipal manager of Enoch.

The massacre shocked the town which has just 8,000 inhabitants. The school authorities would have alerted the police after noticing that the five children, all pupils of the Iron County School District, had not been present at school for a couple of days. The investigations continue.