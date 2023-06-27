Vaccination equity at the heart of an exchange in West-Cameroon ~ Badalfohmoh

COVID-19 Transparency and Accountability Project (CTAP) in partnership with development donors organized last Tuesday, in Bafoussam, an exchange meeting with health personnel from this region on vaccine equity.

The regional capital of western Cameroon served on June 20, for a theater scene on vaccine equity, in accordance with the expanded immunization program (PEV).

The main objective of this roundtable was to initiate conversations on immunization equity and EPI performance with a view to strengthening immunization coverage in this part of the country.

C: CTAP

Understand the context

The vaccination being one of the most effective and safest public health preventive measures to prevent mortality, morbidity and complications from certain infections in children. It shows that according to the available data, it contributes to preventing approximately 2.5 million deaths each year in the world.

Remember that in May 1974, the world health organization (OMS) launched the global immunization program known as the Expanded Immunization Program (EPI). This programme, recognized as one of the most important public health interventions for the prevention and protection of children at the international level, has been implemented in many countries, including Cameroon.

C: CTAP

Implementation of MOH

Cameroon’s Ministry of Health (MINISTRÉ) has made it one of its priorities in all the health districts of the country since 1982. Driven by political will and continuous availability thanks to the technical and financial support of development partners, the performance of the EPI has been over the years thanks to the expansion of vaccination campaigns in the national triangle.

Despite this expansion, immunization coverage at this time has remained below 90% since 2011. And the Ministry of Health‘s Expanded Program on Immunization 2021 report states that:

– The cumulative national vaccination coverage with Penta 3 (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, viral hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae type B) is estimated at 80.3% on a target set at 85% in 2021.

However, declines were observed in all regions except the Far North and North West. Vaccination coverage in 2021 compared to 2020 thus experienced a more pronounced decrease in the south-west, coastal and west regions.

– Penta-3 vaccination coverage is less than 50% in 15 health districts.

Only 05 regions (Adamaua, East, Far North, North, South) are profiled with satisfactory geographical equity.

The contribution of CTAP

As part of the COVID-19 Transparency and Analysis of Accountability Project (CTAP) titled « Covid-19 Vaccination, Situation Analysis and Training manuel »it is noted that the collection of data on the difficulties encountered by health professionals during vaccination care is legion and that is why CTAP has thought of implementing a coordinated strategy to strengthen vaccination in the region. ‘West.

C: CTAP

However, the results obtained so far are encouraging. Especially since a research report has been submitted. Data was collected on the challenges faced by healthcare workers. And in the end, concerted strategies were adopted to strengthen vaccination.

C: Badal Fohmoh

