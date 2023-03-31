Immunization with the HPV vaccine officially began today in the Republic of Srpska, and the first doses were distributed in Banja Luka.

In the Vaccination Center in Banja Luka, immunization with the HPV vaccine began, and four girls and one boy received the first doses.

Dubravka Stanković Prača, pediatrician and mother of a 15-year-old girl who was among the first to receive the HPV vaccine today, says that she had no qualms about getting her child vaccinated.

“In this way, we protect our children from viruses that cause cancers, most often of the reproductive system and most often in women, but also in men,” said Stanković Prača and pointed out that this vaccine is not a threat to children’s health, nor are the others that they receive according to the calendar immunization.

Jela Aćimović, assistant director of the RS Institute for Public Health, emphasized the importance of starting vaccination with this vaccine, which Srpska has been waiting for a long time.

“This is an important moment in the public health of the RS because we can consider it a possible turning point when it comes to the health of the population. HPV viruses are transmitted sexually and the majority of the population encounters it during their lives. For some, it passes without symptoms, while for a certain number of people causes changes in the cells that lead to cancer. In women, it is most often cancer of the cervix, vagina, in men, cancer of the penis, anus, but also cancer of the oral cavity. In addition to cancer, this vaccine also protects against the formation of condyloma and papilloma, which are a big problem in small children, which can be infected during childbirth, and which can endanger the life of the newborn”, said Aćimović and added that we should take advantage of this opportunity because it is not the vaccine that prevents the disease, but the vaccination.

“The HPV vaccine is not mandatory in Srpska, but it is recommended for children aged 11 to 14 because it is most effective then and that age category will receive a free vaccine. All others who want this vaccine can get it at the Institute of Public Health at a price of 210 KM per dose, and two doses are received,” said Aćimović.

He emphasizes that data from other countries where these vaccines are used have been showing their effectiveness for years.

“The best examples are Australia, Great Britain and Slovenia, which in just a few years of vaccination reduced the incidence of cervical carcinoma by 70 percent,” says Aćimović and adds that there is no age limit for receiving this vaccine, says Aćimović.

Director of Banjaluka Health Center Nevena Todorović claims that this is a revolutionary step forward in the fight against malignant diseases in the Republic of Srpska.

“We hope that with this vaccination, but with preventive examinations, the occurrence of cancer in the general population will decrease in the coming period. Family doctors will call the parents of children aged 11 to 14 and in that way will schedule examinations, after which the children will receive the vaccine at the Center for vaccination in Nova Varoš,” said Todorović.

Funds for the procurement of HPV vaccines were provided by the Government of the RS, and it is planned that within the next three years, Srpska will acquire 10,000 of these vaccines and that they will be free for the mentioned age category, but also available to other age groups of people but at a commercial price.

“It is important to say that during the year, around 200 women get cancer caused by the HPV virus, and of those 200 women, 50 die. Republika Srpska has an incidence of cancer of 30 patients per 100,000 women, and that puts it in a disadvantageous position compared to e.g. “Slovenia, where the incidence is 7 cases per 100,000 women, and which reduced it thanks to vaccination with the HPV vaccine,” said Milan Latinović, Assistant Minister of Health of the RS.

