Vagnerov was hit in the head by a sniper’s bullet Info

A member of the Wagner group was shot in the head, but survived.

A member of the Wagner Groupa bullet from a sniper hit him in the head, but he remained on his feet. A dramatic video appeared on YouTube, and on the video the Russian fighter can be heard saying “I must be alive”.

The bullet ricocheted off the camera on his helmet, causing the Wagner man to daze for a moment, and as reported by the Russian media, if the Ukrainian sniper had hit just a few centimeters lower, the soldier would have died on the spot.

Another Russian soldier, apparently amazed to see his colleague escape death, says, “Lucky.” Then, in disbelief, he is asked, “Are you alive?” “Yes, I must be,” he says with a shrug, apparently not believing his luck.


The video was taken by a correspondent of RIA Novosti who followed the Russian soldiers during the maneuvers. The video emerged after analysts and Russian officials said on Friday that the battle for Bahmut was heating up again.

