Val, Bakhmut’s drone man: “I transform pieces of civilian use arriving from abroad. Bombs? I prepare them with beer cans or bottles of perfume”

The War of the drones told by those who, materially, are fighting it. One of the many shocking sides of the conflict fielded by those who are defending themselves from a long-lasting aggression 500 days. The story is that of Valthe man part of the actions shown repeatedly on social channels, Telegram e Twitter in particular, where you see death scenes transformed into a kind of video game. Instead it is the harsh daily reality of the conflict along the 1,400 kilometers of the Russian-Ukrainian front.

Val, 28 years old, fights in the most strategic, unstable and dramatic point of that front, namely the control of what remains of Backmouth. A city reduced to a pile of rubble by the advance of Moscow. The occupiers, after razing cities like Severodonetsk e Lysychansktoday under their control, they thought they could easily arrive by 2022 to put the flag up Slovene, Kostantinivka and especially Kramatorskthe final bastion of the Donbas. At that point they would have fully occupied the two disputed regions, Donetsk e Luhansk. Instead they found themselves faced with a strenuous defense in Bakhmut, the city where Val was born and which he is now defending: “I returned from the front for a few days of rest, but my head is still there. I can’t disconnect, I have to study, fine-tune new gadgets to be used in battle”.

Ilfattoquotidiano.it met Val in a location in Donbas under the control of Kiev. A dinner hosted by a mutual acquaintance in the presence of other servicemen temporarily ‘off duty‘, but ready to get back on the field. While waiting for the meal, Val shows some of her feats, precisely the videos that have been circulating on smartphones for months. The images are quite similar and repetitive. A shot of the terrain from above shows a trenchand tank or a group of soldiers moving through the bushes or the ruins of a city. At some point you notice the offshoot of an object appearing in the image, i.e. thebomb which will soon be dropped on the target. The bomb, obviously with limited charge, is released and the cylinder falls into the trench, into the nacelle of an armored vehicle through a loophole and in any case on the enemy, leaving him no way out. The epilogue of these videos is always the same: the explosion, the desperate flight of the wounded and the final agony of those who are dying without even the time to address a thought to loved ones. ‘And the explosive smashes, cuts, searches…’ sang Fabrizio de André in The bomb in the head (Story of an employee)plastic image of this terrible segment of the war at the front.

The extreme precision of this military support involves every little detail and Val, the leading expert on the territory of the Ukrainian Donbas, recounts its genesis: “Personally, I use two types of dronesthose with the charge dropped on the target and then bring them back to the base ei kamikaze dronesdirected at the target. To make them I need to assemble all the pieces. These are light weapons civilian prototypes transformed into war devices. The components come fromestero, I have contacts with groups of volunteers in our country who take care of this phase, i.e. the research, purchase and transport of the equipment. I just have to take care of the rest, the assembly of the pieces, including the explosive charge applied to the drone. By now I’m an expert on the entire process, both building and field running through the remote control”. And it is precisely on the preparation of the appliances that Val shows some phases through photos and video tutorials. Nothing new compared to the construction of a ‘do-it-yourself’ drone, the particularity concerns the small, yet lethal, mounted devices. Val places the explosive charges inside tin cans of cola or imported beers, using perfume bottles rather than spray bottles: “I use everything available and effective – the Ukrainian soldier-technician continues in the story – always paying the utmost attention. I handle explosive material, I can’t afford mistakes. Sometimes in canisters that will be dropped on targets or the drones themselves I write sentences aimed at the enemy”.

This is where the deepest soul of those forced to fight comes into play. Val’s story in this sense, despite his young age, is very long: “The war in Donbas began in 2014 when the pro-Russians helped by Moscow took control of the territories of the two regions by force and weapons. I was 20 at the time and haven’t stopped since. Since February 2022 there has been a leap forward. Now it’s a different, real, devastating war. I have long specialized in the use of drones due to mine passion specification, but I also handled pieces of artillery. With one difference, before weapons were in short supply, nowWestern support it is essential to enable us to counter Russian power”. Val speaks with Olympian calm. Despite being at rest he wears typical military clothing, takes a few puffs on his electronic cigarette and constantly keeps his latest generation mobile phone connected to a 30,000mAh power bank, a block of technology similar to a brick capable of recharging a car’s battery .

In his story he deals with the most intimate and painful part: “Yes, I have killed and wounded so many Russian soldiers, don’t ask me how many, several dozen, perhaps hundreds, but it’s hard to keep count. It has now become a job for me and the same thing the enemies think while handling their drones or firing rockets at us. Sorry, war is also and above all this. I made my first victim many years ago, when we were fighting for control of the territory against the pro-Russians. Seeing the recorded images of kamikaze drone attacks no longer has any effect on me, except for satisfaction when the mission is accomplished or disappointment if things didn’t go well. Am I cold? Don’t think I don’t know what it means to take a life, I have respect for my adversaries, they too have been sent into disarray in a war they didn’t want. I don’t feel the fault of their deaths, but it belongs to those who wanted all this horror, Vladimir Putin”.

While all the other soldiers at the table literally attack the food without even breathing, mixing it with a series of alcoholic toasts to keep the spirits up, Val doesn’t bat an eyelid. To the voracity of the other diners he opposes the meticulousness of his actions. Reduced meal, small bites, long chewing, all lengthened by a couple of black teas. Before the end of the evening Val clarifies what is really happening on the battlefield, beyond any propaganda scenario: “We are regaining control of Krasna Hora (village a few kilometers north of Bakhmut, conquered by the Wagner group last mid-February, ndr) and soon we will release too solder. The situation has changed compared to a few months ago, the Russians are withdrawing and no longer have the complete support of the Wagners. It won’t be a health walk, mind you, the opponents won’t give up so easily. I think they can move troops occupied on other points of the front to this side, but in the meantime i progress are evident, here as in the oblast Of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson it is near to Donetsk city. I will never forgive them for tearing my city, Bakhmut, to pieces, where I will hardly be able to live again. My house, like all the others, no longer exists”. At the end of the evening, just as he has arrived, light and sober, Val greets everyone with a wave of his hand and a grimace and disappears behind a door.

