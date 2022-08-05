The life of a bodybuilder is made up of satisfactions when the desired results are achieved, but also of enormous sacrifices, when to obtain those goals you are willing to ruin your health.

The latest case of a preparation pushed too to the limits is that of the Brazilian Valdir Segato, 55, star on TikTok with a million and a half followers, explosive muscles put on display for the many fans eager to participate in his physical evolution. The man saw fit to take a mixture of oil, lidocaine and benzyl alcohol against the advice of any doctor he had consulted. Precisely in order to improve the curves on the biceps and quadriceps.

Injecting a liquid to swell the muscles: bodybuilder and influencer dies at 55

The weights and the many hours of the gym were no longer enough and here is the turn towards the fatal choice. Paid with life.

He died on his 55th birthday. He had recently moved to Ribeirao Preto, 300 km from São Paulo, where he was born and raised. There he trained and assumed what would destroy his existence.

On social media they called him the Hulk, Schwarzenegger or He-Man. And he said: «This satisfies me. I have doubled the size of my biceps, but I still want to be bigger ».

And he also spoke of the warnings received several times by doctors: “The doctors – he explained in an interview with the Daily Mail – have repeatedly advised me to stop using those substances, but it is my decision … I do it because I like it”.

He liked it too much. And she ended up in the worst way.