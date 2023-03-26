Home World Valencia defeated by Zaragoza | Sport
The next rival of Crvena zvezda Meridianbet suffered a defeat in the Spanish championship before visiting the red and whites.

Before visiting Red Star, Valencia suffered a defeat in the Spanish championship against Zaragoza. Coach Alex Mumbru’s team arrives at the “Pionir” hall for Wednesday’s match after their ACB league winning streak of four consecutive triumphs (Granada, Girona, Tenerife and Gran Canaria) was ended. The former basketball players of Zvezda, playmaker Stefan Jović (6 points, 5 assists) and wing Boriša Simanić (7 points), while their team was dominated by Nigerian center Christian Mekovulu with 25 points and nine rebounds.

In the Valencia team, center and captain Bojan Dubljević was the most effective with 15 points, wing center Viktor Klaver and playmaker Chris Jones scored 14 each. However, that trio did not manage to lead the team from “Fonteta” to victory, which would have secured the eighth place in the Spanish championship.

When it comes to the Euroleague, Valencia is still in the game for placement in the Top 8 and with a score of 14-16, it has one less victory than eighth-placed Basconia (15-15), and this speaks of the importance of the next match for the Spanish representative. On the other hand, Zvezda has a score of 13-17 and in the remaining four rounds they will have to win and believe in a miracle, with which they would use the current, only theoretical chance and enter the company of the best in the Euroleague. See the tables of the Euroleague and the Spanish championship:

