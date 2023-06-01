Valentine’s Day 2023: Montblanc – MONDO MODA

Montblanc draws inspiration from its roots, deeply linked to the culture of writing, and the essence of libraries, which encourage knowledge and self-expression, to invite everyone to enter the universe of words this Valentine’s Day.

The essence of libraries is at the heart of The Library Spirit global brand campaign. In the most recent “chapter” of this campaign – The Library Spirit – Episode London – Montblanc launched a selection of iconic products, from different categories, which provide a contemporary elegance to those who use them on a daily basis, from work to leisure.

Following inspiration from libraries, Montblanc invites couples to express their love by making a statement written on paper. Small notes, long poems or simply sketches are worth it.

Meisterstück Around the World in 80 Days Classique @ publicity

The collection Meisterstück Around the World in 80 Days is inspired by the famous adventure book of the same name, written by Jules Verne. The Meisterstück Around the World in 80 Days Classique Doué fountain pen has a metal body covered with anthracite lacquer and a gold-coated cap, engraved with Indian, Chinese and Japanese symbols that refer to good luck, in addition to the engraving of a majestic elephant , the animal used by the characters on their journey from Mumbai to Yokohama. The handcrafted 18K gold nib is decorated with a hot air balloon and the dates 10/20 and 11/14, marking the duration of the journey. Also available in rollerball and ballpoint versions.

Price of the treat: R$ R$ 11,400.00.

the fragrance Legend Red – Eau de Parfum, exudes a fruity woody aroma, revealing the juicy freshness of blood orange and spicy grapefruit, intensified by aromatic notes of clary sage. The magnetic combination of mahogany wood and the touch of tonka bean add a creamy sensuality, expressed in the intense red of the bottle.

Treat price: BRL 564.00 (50ml)

The backpack Masterpiece soft, crafted from full-grain calf leather, features a main compartment for larger belongings, an open compartment for easy access to smaller items, and a zippered pocket. Two adjustable shoulder straps allow the writing instrument to be stored securely, two zippered pockets and a hook for keys complete the exterior. Dimensions: 32 x 18 x 40 cm.

Treat price: BRL 13,800.00

If the idea is to surprise the senses with the best aroma, the brand new fragrance Montblanc Signature Absolute envelops in a new bright, radiant and intense eau de parfum. The fragrance opens with the rich fruity facets of mandarin orange and Williams pear, blended with pink pepper to reveal the intense undertones of glowing femininity. The heart of the fragrance reveals a luminous, opulent bouquet of radiant flowers like tuberose, plumeria and ylang ylang. The gourmand character of tonka bean meets the woody notes of cedar to give the perfume a delicious intensity, complemented by the sensuality of golden amber.

Treat price: BRL 519.00 (50ml)

O Montblanc Summit 3 is a smart luxury watch for active people. The design embodies the Maison’s Swiss fine watchmaking heritage and its expertise in high-quality materials. The case is inspired by watches from the renowned Montblanc 1858 collection, equipped with advanced smart technologies. Multiple health monitoring sensors, fitness apps, extended battery life, and tons of other apps to make everyday life easier for those on the go make Summit 3 the ideal companion. The smartwatch comes with two straps: black calf leather with stainless steel pin buckle and black rubber sport strap with stainless steel pin buckle. The 42mm case is in black titanium, with a stainless steel bezel, crown and pushers.

Treat price: BRL 9,490.00

Made from full-grain calf leather, the mini bag Meisterstuck Soft Features a main compartment, an open pocket on the inside and a pen holder on top that turns your writing instrument into a style statement. Versatile, it can be carried by hand, by the shoulder strap (removable and adjustable) or attached to the back straps on the belt. The brick color lends an air of urban sophistication to the piece. Dimensions: 19 x 3.5 x 11 cm.

Price of the treat: BRL 7,900.00