A new Banksy artwork appeared on a wall in the seaside town of Margate, England: it is called «Valentine’s Day Mascara». Wearing a pair of yellow gloves, a dress and an apron, a woman who looks like she’s straight out of the 1950s appears to be pushing her partner into a disused fridge-freezer.

The woman he is toothless and has a swollen eye: the argument is that of Domestic violence. A real abandoned fridge outside a private house was used for the work. Banksy posted a photo of the artwork on her Instagram on Valentine’s morning. It is not the first time that the artist has dealt with the theme of violence against women. (LaPresse/AP)