Valeria, at the front to study the impact of the war in Ukraine on the environment (in the meantime, learn to shoot)- breaking latest news

FROM OUR REPORTER

ZAPORIZHZHIA — â€œFor me, being with the units fighting on the front does not only respond to the need to defend our country, but it also means doing research for my university doctorate. I study the effects of war on the environment, both in the short and long term», says Valeria Tretiakova, who was born in Dnipro 22 years ago, is finishing her degree in Environmental Sciences and recently joined the 128th Brigade of Infantry gathering volunteers from their city.

Â«The pollution from the war unleashed by Putin is becoming a very serious problem for the inhabitants of our regions and also for the entire world, given that ecological issues concern us all, we are interconnected, we do not have a reserve planet once we have made ours uninhabitable», he maintains.

We meet her in the training range in the countryside not far from the town of Velyka Novasilka, in the border areas between the eastern sector of the Zaporizhzhia fighting and southern Donetsk. Until two weeks ago the Russian trenches were only about fifteen kilometers from here, their artillery could strike. But then the Ukrainians advanced 8 kilometers and now the Russians have redeployed 23 kilometers from the range.

Valeria shows the craters of the grenades, the thousands of shell casings scattered among the congealed mud and grass, as well as the remains of the bivouacs, plastic bottles and rubbish abandoned in the trenches. â€˜Nobody notices. We are fighting, we have other priorities. But now we have millions of square kilometers of war-torn fields, forests and villages. There is pollution that can be seen, just look around », she says, pointing to the remains of the cartridges.

â€œBut there is also air and water pollution, which you cannot see but causes irreversible damage. Furthermore, chemical agents mix with the soil, in the future they risk impregnating agricultural products, grain, hay for animals. All of this must first of all be recorded, catalogued, so we will have to study it to understand its effects and find remedies,” he explains.

He has been wearing the uniform for about a month. She is one of the very few women in the units destined for the front, even if for now she has never done live combat and she works in the commandant’s office. She is training to learn how to shoot. â€˜Two days ago I signed the firm for three years. There will be time for everything, this war certainly doesn’t end tomorrow », she adds. At home with her parents is a sixteen-year-old brother; the father is a doctor in the large hospital complexes which in Dnipro treat the seriously wounded brought in from all areas of the front.

Here her boyfriend is a sort of hero of the brigade, now a veteran, since he enlisted in the first days of March 2022. His name is Dima, he is 23 years old, he was a construction worker in Dnipro, now he leads the commandos who cross the front at night to carry out blitzes in the Russian rear. The commander asks him to train a group of recruits in trench battle tactics. He obeys immediately, but then moves slowly.

The explosions in the last fights have damaged his eardrums, he hardly hears the questions of his companions. Alongside them, the deminers are studying new ways to clear the immense minefields scattered everywhere by the Russians. For Valeria they represent one of the many aspects of her search for him. She says: Â «Mines remain dangerous for decades. They will be the worry of my generation.’