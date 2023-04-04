What valeria castro he has furious volcanoes in his throat like those of his island of origin, the battered La Palma, was something beyond doubt. Already the versions posted on YouTube, with that lyrical and folkloric way of interpreting at the same time, exotic in the accents and tremendously warm, earned him an incipient career. She tempered it with tremendous singles like “Warrior”a rain of rubble from which it is impossible to escape, and he gradually opened it up to more audiences with songs like the one he shared with Macaco, “A memory”or with everything signed in his first EP, “Chiquita” (twenty-one). It has not needed major changes to continue with a firm step.

His debut album, “with love and care” it has just enough to walk, canary percussion and timple, some piano arrangements, low intrusive basses, deep choruses. A way of attending to tradition that works like a shot at pop in examples from the discography of Sílvia Pérez Cruz or the first Rosalía. Nacho Mur (La MODA), Alberto Torres or –among others– Çantamarta, a few producers, in addition to the artist herself, have made the graces paste so that “with love and care” be running water. There was a risk of ending up in stuffed poti poti, in a tiring gravity. But not. The Canary Islands have known how to curl up at the forefront of vintage toques by artists such as Guitarricadelafuente. Maintaining, through the palette of themes used (love, fear, truth), the pure and crystalline way of expressing himself by contemporaries such as Maria José Llergo. See also Dieselgate: Volkswagen pays 226 million in compensation in the UK

Castro is much of what we need today: velvety songs on the “Mediodía acoustic” playlist; also background if it goes beyond a list. The singer-songwriter has wrapped lots of gifts for those who make it to the end: “with love and care” It is the least pretentious and beautiful orchestration that a recent debut has given us. Versatile debut, many audiences to pamper.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

