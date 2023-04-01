Perhaps you already knew her from the personal and heartfelt versions that she posted on YouTube of artists such as Vetusta Morla, Leiva, Sabina, Jarabe de Palo, Luz Casal or Alejandro Sanz. Or maybe because the latter shared and viralized one of those versions on his own social networks. Or for the six intimate songs from his first EP “chiquita” (Warner, 21) in which he talked about, among other things, the important women in his life, love, fear or immigration. Or perhaps because of her collaboration with Macaco in the exciting “Un recuerdo”. Or even for the shocking version of the epic “Il Mondo” that sounded in a television commercial. But if not, now is the time to let yourself be carried away by that voice that truly fills these eleven new songs that he delivers on “with love and care” . For her, giving shape to this work has meant a true dump of feelings. “The record has had a long development. A whole process of knowing well what to want to tell and how to do it. That is why there is a bit of everything, as in life, as in my life. There is sadness, anger, anxiety, joy, sweetness… There is no thematic thread, and if there is, it is that, life itself. I would love for people to be able to identify with the songs and serve as shelter. Accompanying people is what motivates me the most. Deep down, that’s why I compose music, for people to enjoy it.”.

Valeria is very young, but she has been making music for a long time and, although she has been recognized on the networks, she has her feet on the ground. “It is very good that they give you likes, but when I have really seen that my music has an impact it has been when I have started to do concerts. Every time people make the effort to go somewhere expressly to see you and give you their time, it helps you realize that this may have a future. And I hope it lasts”. I’m sure he will, because both his music and his way of singing start from a commendable singularity. Talking about styles is inevitable, so I urge you to self-define your proposal. At one point he used the words “pure, sweet and folkloric”. “I stand by that definition. I like that the purity of what one does is present in that truth that you want to tell. I also like to have the folkloric part, even if it is not so recognizable, but at least the imaginary one. And despite not wanting to define my style, I would include the ‘author’s song’ label, because I am very clear that I am trying to tell a story that deserves to be heard and that captures attention”. Something that also makes the music of valeria castro unquestionably catches you is the extreme sensitivity of his personal way of singing. “That brokenness in the voice is something I have had since I was little. It is also true that I have listened to a lot of different music and I love, for example, the quejío from fado. All of this has helped me create my own style. And I can only modestly say that I like my voice.”. On this album we are going to find songs that can sound like rumba (“April and May”), bolero (“sorry (I hadn’t noticed)”), chacarera (“what I feel”, half-composed with Depedro) or contain a discreet homage to Debussy (“little”). Compositions with slow rhythms and precise and precious arrangements that sometimes show that canary beat with the percussion and timple. And although Valeria has had the help in the production of musicians as diverse as Nacho Mur (from La MODA) and Alberto Torres, the Mexicans Daniel, me estas matando and the Venezuelans from Malaga from Çantamarta, she has always had her musical ideas very clear. “I’m so glad I had such a variety of producers, but I knew what arrangements would work for my songs. They, with their essence, have helped my mark go deeper. That footprint is also very tangible in his personal and autobiographical lyrics. As in “a home”, dedicated to her grandmother who lost her house due to the eruption of the volcano, or “ceiling and walls”, written to encourage her sister to fly without getting caught, or “sewing”, so that women Do not let yourself be ignored and value yourself. “For me the lyrics of my songs are equal to or more important than the music, and they are a declaration of intent. First I sing them to myself. I take a good look at the words I use and the vocabulary and I hope that the message they contain is well captured”.