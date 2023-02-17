Embracer Group, owner of indie publisher Coffee Stain Studios responsible for the survival cult Valheimannounced today that the title is finally coming on Xbox in March. The game will be included in Game Pass at launch.

The game is already on Game Pass for PC, and will finally arrive on consoles exclusively for Xbox.

Valheim is a third-person survival game set in a fantasy world inspired by Norse mythology. The player controls a Viking who must explore and survive in a vast open world populated by mythological creatures such as giants, werewolves and dragons. The game features the ability to construct buildings, boats and weapons, as well as battle enemies and face bosses to progress through the storyline.

The game has captured the attention of PC gamers due to the vast game map with a unique Nordic setting and challenging yet accessible survival gameplay with a gradual learning curve that allows players to progress and develop their skills. Players have also enjoyed the deep crafting capabilities that allow you to construct buildings and ships.

We are waiting to find out what innovations, especially at the interface level, the console version will present.