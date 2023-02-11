Vali Vijelie bought a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is the news that has been making waves for several days now in the local tabloid press. The artist received likes upon likes, but it was all just a little prank!

The manelist was given a goal. The vlogger Alex Ciobanu revealed, in a clip posted on Tik Tok, how you can put your name on a star on Hollywood Boulevard for the modest sum of 5 dollars. In reality, she’d just be an acquaintance of a woman the LAPD already knows quite well. In addition, the vlogger stated that Vali Vijelie did not even choose a star intended for singers, but one for actors.

“It’s been popping up everywhere that Vali Vijelie has a star on the Walk of Fame, and I want to take you out of the dark a little, if you’re out there and you believe this, because Vali Vijelie doesn’t have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. There’s a lady with gold letters standing next to an empty star, and for the modest sum of $5 you can also write Superman on a Hollywood star and have your picture taken with it. It’s illegal, I saw her being taken by the police twice, because you’re not allowed to do that,” said Alex Ciobanu, according to SpyNews.

Photo source: Instagram