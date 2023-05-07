valter tavares mvp 4. runde most ofa evrolige | Sport

Real’s best and most important player did a great job for his team in the Belgrade victories. Because of him, the series returns to Spain.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The Euroleague announced on Saturday that Real Madrid’s center Walter Tavares is the MVP of the 4th round of the playoffs, in which not a single series has been completed, but all will go to the “master”. The tall basketball player from Cape Verde recovered after Partizan’s victories in Madrid and led the Spanish giants in a full Stark Arena.

In the fourth victory, he scored one of the most important baskets at the end, after an offensive rebound, and finished the match with 15 points, along with seven rebounds, four of which were offensive.

That Tavares was the most important reason for Real’s victories is also confirmed by the fact that he was the MVP in the 3rd round of the playoffs, in which Madrid reduced the deficit in the series to 1:2. Then on Thursday they equalized and sent it back to Spain, where the teams will play a deciding match on Wednesday, for placement in the final tournament in Kaunas.

It is interesting that no player in the Euroleague has been the MVP of consecutive rounds in the playoffs since former Real ace Luka Dončić, who did it in 2017.

Two players had the second highest utility index in the 4th round – Partizan’s wing center Zack Leday, who scored as many as 25 points, as well as Maccabi’s playmaker, Lorenzo Brown, who scored 22, with six assists and three steals.

