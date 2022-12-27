The famous “Sunflowers” by Vincent Van Gogh end up before a US court which will have to open a process for a claimed property: almost 80 years ago the painting was allegedly sold with “Nazi coercion”. The heirs of Paul von Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, a German-Jewish banker in Berlin who liquidated his vast art collection to avoid Nazi reprisals, filed a lawsuit December 13 against the current owner of the famous painting by the Dutch painter once in possession of him. The plaintiffs, as reported “The Art Newspaper“, argue that Japan-based insurance company Sompo Holdings was fully aware that “Sunflowers” (1888) was a “victim of Nazi policies” and proceeded to purchase it despite the historical context of its previous sale Mendelssohn-Bartholdy’s descendants — Julius H. Schoeps, Britt-Marie Enhoerning and Florence Von Kesselstatt — argue that Sompo Holdings was “recklessly indifferent” to the painting’s past, a claim Sompo spokesman Sho Tanka said “Sompo categorically rejects any wrongdoing allegations and intends to vigorously defend its proprietary rights to the Sunflowers,” Tanka said, adding that Sompo’s predecessor, Yasuda Fire & Marine Insurance Company, had obtained the Van Gogh from a public auction at Christie’s in London in 1987. “For over 35 years, the Sompo Museum of Fine Art in Tokyo has proudly exhibited Sunflowers.”

Mendelssohn-Bartholdy sold the Sunflowers and other pieces from his collection in 1934, fearing that the Nazi regime against Jewish entrepreneurs would make him a target. He died the following year. The 98-page complaint presented by the heirs states that the banker “never had the intention of transferring any of his paintings and that he was only forced to do so because of threats and economic pressure from the Nazi government”.

Yasuda Fire & Marine bought the Van Gogh painting for $39.9 million (taxes included) in 1987 – setting a new record at the time for the most expensive artwork sold at auction – and finally placed it on permanent display in the Sompo museum in Tokyo. While acknowledging that Sompo Holdings did not “intentionally” exploit the circumstances of the painting’s sale in 1934, the heirs say the painful provenance of the “Sunflowers” was “ignored”.

The plaintiffs reside in Germany and in the State of New York, but have filed the lawsuit in the Federal Court of Chicago due to Sompo’s business relations in that American city: they are asking the court to return the painting or, alternatively, 750 million dollars of damages.

In the week before Christmas, it was learned of another related battle for a work by the great Dutch painter. The heirs of the German Jewish collector Hedwig Stern have sued the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Basil and Elise Goulandris Foundation in Athens demanding the return of the painting”Olive harvest” (Olive Harvest) by Vincent van Gogh, executed in 1889.