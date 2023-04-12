April 11, 202317:56

The CDM has approved the bill against eco-activists who “smear” cultural heritage. The text provides for sanctions in the event of “destruction, dispersion, deterioration, disfigurement, soiling and illicit use of cultural or landscape assets”. The Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, commented: “Attacks on monuments and artistic sites cause economic damage to the community. Whoever carries out these acts must assume responsibility, including financial responsibility”. One of the latest acts of vandalism against works of art was the black paint poured into the Barcaccia, the fountain in the Spanish Steps in Rome.

"According to the data provided to me by the Special Superintendency of Rome – added the minister – the restoration of the facade of the Senate (daubed with red paint,

ndr) cost 40 thousand euros. Well, whoever harms must pay in person. Depending on the seriousness of the case, it ranges from a minimum of 10 thousand to a maximum of 60 thousand euros. These sums are added to those to which the offenders will eventually be sentenced to pay in criminal or civil proceedings. In fact, these are administrative sanctions that can be immediately imposed by the prefect of the place where the crime is committed, based on the complaints of public officials”.

On the initiative comes the barrage of oppositions who brand the measures as a new “rave” case and accuse the executive of wanting to make “propaganda”. “We are at the grotesque. The majority, faced with the inability to manage the most important dossiers, from the Pnrr to migrations, is forced every day to invent something to cover up their failures”, attacks the Democratic Party, recalling that this type of crime had been already introduced in 2022 by a Franceschini-Orlando bill.

“The policy of mass distraction continues on the evident inability to deal with the most important dossiers”, also argues the 5 Stars. “The invention of new crimes is the refuge of the incompetent”, jokes also the senator dem Cecilia D’Elia, as well as the deputy of the Verdi and Sinistra alliance Marco Grimaldi who comments: “In the end they will only be able to make their Pnrr, a National Plan of Repression and Reaction”. An activist from Last Generation, on the other hand, considers it “very encouraging to see that the protest is starting to have its effects: civil disobedience is working, they feel threatened.

Repression is the first response but it doesn’t scare us” even if he notes a “disproportion between the actual damage and the proposed penalty”. Sangiuliano instead launches a reminder of the sense of responsibility for the damage that these acts cause to the community: “Whoever damages he must pay in person”. And Matteo Salvini runs to claim the birthright of the League: “Super fines for vandals and detractors: a bill that the League had filed in November”, he makes it clear on social media.

In fact, a proposal has been filed in the Senate, first signatory Claudio Borghi, which plans to amend the penal code, also giving agents the possibility of making arrests in the act. Fratelli d’Italia has also taken action and prepared a measure, yet to be completed which, among other things, provides for the possibility of applying a sort of urban Daspo to this type of conduct. On the other hand, as regards the executive measures, fines ranging from 20 to 60 thousand euros are envisaged, plus penal sanctions, for those who destroy or deteriorate cultural assets, and other administrative sanctions, ranging from 10 to 40 thousand euros for those who “disfigure or smear” these goods.

The provision allocates the proceeds of the fines to the Ministry of Culture, so that they can be used for the “restoration of assets”. Administrative sanctions can in fact be imposed immediately by the prefect of the place where the crime was committed, based on the complaints of public officials.

