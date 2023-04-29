Vanessa Bonatti, who was the dead woman hit by a car in Vaggio

Arezzo, April 29, 2023 – Many knew her and many remember her great love for her partner, for flowers, for dogs and for animals, all of which had become a fundamental part of her life. Vanessa Bonatti50 years old, was just out for a walk with his two four-legged friends, in front of his house in via del Varco, when suddenly on the morning of Saturday 29 April hit by a car. From a driver of an Opel who didn’t even stop to help her after running over her.

A tragedy that shocked not only Vaggio, but the entire community of Castelfranco. The woman was well known. Many messages of affection and closeness that Vanessa’s partner and family are receiving in these moments.

The car that ran over Vanessa was found parked with a slashed wheel in the Castagneta area, on the outskirts of He cried. From there, the carabinieri traced the identity of the motorist who lives in the area. The man was then tracked down and taken to the police station, where he was arrested in flagrante delicto for multi-aggravated road homicide.