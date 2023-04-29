Home » Vanessa Bonatti, who was the dead woman hit by a car in Vaggio
World

Vanessa Bonatti, who was the dead woman hit by a car in Vaggio

by admin
Vanessa Bonatti, who was the dead woman hit by a car in Vaggio

Arezzo, April 29, 2023 – Many knew her and many remember her great love for her partner, for flowers, for dogs and for animals, all of which had become a fundamental part of her life. Vanessa Bonatti50 years old, was just out for a walk with his two four-legged friends, in front of his house in via del Varco, when suddenly on the morning of Saturday 29 April hit by a car. From a driver of an Opel who didn’t even stop to help her after running over her.

A tragedy that shocked not only Vaggio, but the entire community of Castelfranco. The woman was well known. Many messages of affection and closeness that Vanessa’s partner and family are receiving in these moments.

The car that ran over Vanessa was found parked with a slashed wheel in the Castagneta area, on the outskirts of He cried. From there, the carabinieri traced the identity of the motorist who lives in the area. The man was then tracked down and taken to the police station, where he was arrested in flagrante delicto for multi-aggravated road homicide.

See also  For a beautiful home in harmony with all things-the world enlightenment of Xi Jinping's thoughts on ecological civilization

You may also like

Pnrr, Giorgetti: «On the third installment, a matter...

Roma Milan Serie A 32nd round | Sport

Cycling through London dressed in vintage style |...

Handball Erice conquers Padua and closes the regular...

Bendicò, the Leopard’s dog, really existed: he was...

Savo Drezgić scored 36 points for Crvena Zvezda...

too hot!Severe heat wave swept across many Asian...

Cheap plane tickets are a thing of the...

the video of the brawl – Corriere TV

“A senile”: from North Korea, the Kim family...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy