Home World Vanity Fair and ProPublica investigation into the origin of Covid in Wuhan: criticism of incorrect translations
World

Vanity Fair and ProPublica investigation into the origin of Covid in Wuhan: criticism of incorrect translations

by admin
Vanity Fair and ProPublica investigation into the origin of Covid in Wuhan: criticism of incorrect translations

BEIJING – It was supposed to be an explosive investigation with new revelations on the origin of Covid and the role played by the laboratory Wuhan and instead the long article published a few days ago by Vanity Fair in collaboration with ProPublica is turning out to be a boomerang. In fact, since it was published, the investigation has been receiving more criticism than anything else regarding – according to many experts – errors in some of the key translations (and omissions) from the official documents cited from Chinese to English.

See also  The One-China Principle is the Universal Consensus of the International Community——People from many countries speak highly of the white paper "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era"- China Daily

You may also like

G20, the US: “We are still working on...

Hundreds of new products, new technologies and services...

Migrants, boat capsizes in the Aegean Sea: dozens...

The English word of the year is “permacrisis”,...

Bolsonaro remains silent, supporters block 20-state highway with...

“Permacrisis” is the 2022 word for the Collins...

US Supreme Court blocks delivery of Trump’s tax...

Brazil’s leftist leader Lula wins general approval –...

Former Minister Hancock participates in a reality show...

Germany, they block the ambulance with a dying...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy