BEIJING – It was supposed to be an explosive investigation with new revelations on the origin of Covid and the role played by the laboratory Wuhan and instead the long article published a few days ago by Vanity Fair in collaboration with ProPublica is turning out to be a boomerang. In fact, since it was published, the investigation has been receiving more criticism than anything else regarding – according to many experts – errors in some of the key translations (and omissions) from the official documents cited from Chinese to English.