Vanja Milinković-Savić showed that he can also dunk.

Vanja Milinković-Savić is the first goalkeeper of the Serbian national football team under Dragan Stojković, but he could also help the basketball players. The goalkeeper of Torino has shown that he can do well on the floor as well, so that’s right also pulled off a great dunk. A move that some basketball players would envy.

Vanja took the ball, ran and then made a beautiful dunk. Given that he is 202 centimeters tall, it was not a problem for him to reflect and easily knock the ball into the hoop. He’s good with the ball in his hands, whether it’s soccer and guarding his net or basketball and dunks.

The recording was made in Turin, and it is in that club that Vanja defends. Currently, his team is in ninth place, with 31 points. Survival is assured, while the fight for Europe is too far at this moment. In that position is his own brother Sergej Milinković-Savic, who is fifth with Lazio with 42 points. There are 15 games left until the end of the season.

