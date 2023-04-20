VARIETY OF COLORS IN SUBOTICA! The spring flower exhibition “GARDEN FLORA” has started! | Info

Spring wouldn’t be spring without flowers and colorful colors that we all can’t wait to see after a long winter period!

Source: SUBOTICA LIVES

In the center of Subotica today, the most beautiful scents spread, and the colors fit perfectly into the colorful art nouveau architecture that dominates. The traditional spring flower exhibition “Garden Flora” has started!

For many years, “Garden Flora” has been supplying the people of Subotica and all other visitors with the most beautiful seedlings of flowers, fruit trees, garden herbs, spices and everything that is needed to make our yard shine after a long winter period. Spring is the time when nature wakes up from its winter sleep and it’s the right time to bring a little love and life into our homes and yards, and with flowers, it’s a real winning combination!

In the early hours of the morning, the center of Subotica was flooded with seedlings and pots full of various flowers. This is an event that beautifies the city center twice a year, during spring and autumn, and exhibitors come from all over Serbia! The flower fair is organized by the Subotica Peasants’ Association and according to them, at this event, visitors will be able to market, in addition to flowers and seedlings, handicrafts from home crafts, as well as products of old crafts.

It is known that the people of Subotica are big lovers of flowers and know how to recognize quality and beauty, and the city center itself, which is full of greenery and flower planters, can best testify to this. On this occasion, we cordially invite all flower lovers to visit the spring flower exhibition “Garden Flora”, which will last until Sunday, April 23.