Home » “Vasco is our holidays”, fans in tents from Sunday waiting for the concert at Barbera – VIDEO
World

“Vasco is our holidays”, fans in tents from Sunday waiting for the concert at Barbera – VIDEO

by admin
“Vasco is our holidays”, fans in tents from Sunday waiting for the concert at Barbera – VIDEO

by palermolive.it – ​​1 hour ago

There are two days left for Vasco Rossi’s first concert at the Renzo Barbera stadium in Palermo, then the day after there will be the second Palermo date of the tour. Approximately 74,000 people are expected in two days, but…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «”Vasco is our holidays”, fans in tents since Sunday waiting for the concert at Barbera – VIDEO appeared 1 hour ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Duki, breaking latest news of his concert in Madrid (2023)

You may also like

Wamico, the first “on call” social network is...

Light Astrology, review of the comic by Liv...

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue visits France to...

Sunday 25 June Gulp Fumetti is coming to...

Honduras, clash between gangs in a prison: 41...

Ikaro Kadoshi participates in the Seminar at “Nosso...

Middle East, 4 Israelis killed, Hamas celebrates. Risk...

Dragan Stojković Pixi statement after the match with...

basketball players of Serbia in the quarter-finals of...

ROAD SAFETY In 2022, road fatalities in Europe...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy