Home » Vasco Rossi, Renzo Barbera is working on the assembly of the stage: “Economic fallout on Palermo of 20 million euros”
World

Vasco Rossi, Renzo Barbera is working on the assembly of the stage: “Economic fallout on Palermo of 20 million euros”

by admin
Vasco Rossi, Renzo Barbera is working on the assembly of the stage: “Economic fallout on Palermo of 20 million euros”

by mondopalermo.it – ​​7 seconds ago

Video: Facebook / BlogSicilia – Vasco Rossi’s people ready to invade Palermo, the stage is being prepared for Renzo Barbera. The images of the big stage on the Barbera lawn. Carmelo Costa then makes a parenthesis on the impact that the event will have for the Sicilian capital. “All the hotels in Palermo are packed, as are the restaurants. We estimate… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Vasco Rossi, Renzo Barbera is working on setting up the stage: “20 million euro economic fallout on Palermo” – THE VIDEO appeared 7 seconds ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Pope and Bishop of Slovakia chant the morning prayer together-Vatican News

You may also like

Marta Movidas dedicates “Rosquilla de Cinnamon” to her...

News Observation丨Three years after Floyd’s death, violent law...

When an Israeli airstrike destroys your house for...

Antiplancton advance album “El parque de la Sortija”

Ukraine, the mission of seven African leaders to...

Recorded the moment of the bridge collapse and...

Trump to fans: “I offer everything”. But then...

Ecuador, the “resurrected” 76-year-old is really dead

Udinese transfer market – Palumbo returns to black...

Jessie J posted what she looks like after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy