Home » “Vasco’s concert? Old stadium, squatters and Coke cans for 5 euros…”
World

“Vasco’s concert? Old stadium, squatters and Coke cans for 5 euros…”

by admin
“Vasco’s concert? Old stadium, squatters and Coke cans for 5 euros…”

by palermotoday.it – ​​6 minutes ago

In these days we have hosted a world star like Vasco. Stadium? A mess. You could see that there were more spectators than there should be with the possibility of a tragedy. But on the other hand we are like this: when things…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“The Vasco concert? Old stadium, squatters and cans of Coke for 5 euros…” it appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  "A member of the Ukrainian negotiating team in Gomel killed by the security services for treason"

You may also like

The bitter anniversary of Brexit between crisis and...

Rostov in the hands of Prigozhin: because it...

Bad Gyal, Tokischa, and Young Miko raise the...

In the most tweeted meme Zelensky eats popcorn...

Clash of the Russian army and Wagner |...

Crosetto: “Prigozhin has opened a wound in Russian...

jersey number 23 for Vasco

Crnadak on the special session of the NSRS...

ASEAN’s first maritime joint military exercise changes venue...

Udinese market – Lucca’s agent speaks: “The player’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy