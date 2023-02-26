Vasilije Micić could be absent until the summer.

Source: MN Press

The best playmaker in Europe Vasilije Micić (29) may have finished the season! According to the Turkish media, this was stated by his coach Ergin Ataman, with the explanation that “he is not sure that Vasa will be able to play until the end of the season”. On Friday, Efes beat Asvel away 90:89, but Micić did not play.

Efes has two more away games ahead of it, and one is against Crvena Zvezda, Micić’s former club. However, the current European champion could travel to that match scheduled for March 8 without Vasilij, probably the key player for winning last season’s Euroleague. Micić was the MVP of the entire season before last, and in the spring of 2022 he was the MVP of the Final Four in Belgrade.

After everything he did for Efes, it is not necessary to further explain how much his serious injury would weaken the Istanbul team. However, more information could allegedly be known from Monday, when the condition of the excellent playmaker will be announced more precisely.

Micić is among this season as well nominees for the MVP awardwhile averaging 16.8 points with 3.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists in the Euroleague.