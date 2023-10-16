Vasilije Micić left a good impression in the NBA | Sports

Vasilije Micić left a good impression at Oklahoma’s preliminary matches.

Vasilije Micić (29) decided to leave the Euroleague and try himself in the NBA league. In order to get used to everything that awaits him as soon as possible, he decided to miss the representative summer and be in America. According to the games they played in the preseason, he left a good impression.

The Serbian playmaker played for Oklahoma in the matches against Detroit and Charlotte, against the Pistons he scored 7 points, against the Hornets six points, but he devoted much more time to playing with his teammates. American journalists are also noticing it. “Micić had 11 assists in two matches. He still has a lot of room to adapt to the style of play in the NBA, but he quickly adapted to the organization of the game“, said Nik Krein.

Coach Mike Daignalt is trying out the team, giving everyone a chance and it seems that he has already gained confidence in Vasa. Before the start of the new season, the Thunder have matches with Milwaukee and Detroit, and the first match at the start of the NBA league will be with Chicago, then Cleveland, then a clash with Nikola Jokić and Denver.

Vasilije Micic has 11 assists through two preseason games. He has a long way to go in order to get adjusted to the NBA style of play, but the facilitation is translating quickly.pic.twitter.com/ynoXZ0wQrq — Nick Crain (@CrainNBA)October 16, 2023

