Vasseur speaks of fear, Leclerc of drs

The editorial staff Sunday 9 July 2023, 7.22 pm

SILVERSTONE – It closed in the worst way British Grand Prix for the Ferrariwhich closed with Charles Leclerc 9th and Carlos Sainz 10th. A weekend that started badly on Friday, with the Monegasque unable to get on track due to a technical problem that ruined his plans, as he explained Frederic Vasseur to the microphones of Sky Sport: “We didn’t do the race simulation with Charles, and we only tried the soft on the long run. We were therefore frightened by the degradation, focusing only on medium and hard, but even with these we remained conservative. With Leclerc we had set a target with hard tyres, which was easy to achieve, but it wasn’t good”. Then asked about the competition, on the weekend that saw McLaren’s exploits, Vasseur said he was not worried: “It’s all about optimization of the packet from one circuit to another. It doesn’t take much to go from second to tenth place and vice versanow we have to reset everything and hope to be closer to the first position in the next race”. Meanwhile, this result takes a big step back for the Ferrari drivers in the F1 driver standings.

Ferrari-flop at Silverstone, the impressions of Leclerc and Sainz

So much disappointment on Leclerc’s face, who analyzed his race as follows: “With the first stint I didn’t suffer from the degradation but there was no pace. After that we stopped a little early, but if it was done to do the opposite of what Russell could have done, I understand it. Then we were unlucky with the safety car. At the restart I had the pace but it was impossible to overtake, because Albon also had the Drs: with the Drs train ahead, there was little to do. The main problem is pacing. We struggled in the fast corners, and especially in traction, compared to the others”.

There was little hope of doing better even for Sainz, who said: “Today there wasn’t much more we could do: We were fighting with Mercedes and McLaren, even though they were both faster. I did a great stint with the average, managing to stretch it. Even with the hard one I was doing well but the safety car came out at the worst moment for us because I didn’t have any more tires to put on. The compound worked at first but then it paid off because everyone had softer and fresher tyres. Too bad, because it could have been done better”.