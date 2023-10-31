Home » Vast fire in Casteldaccia, houses evacuated and motorway closed
World

Vast fire in Casteldaccia, houses evacuated and motorway closed

by admin
Vast fire in Casteldaccia, houses evacuated and motorway closed

by palermolive.it – ​​3 hours ago

Large fire in Casteldaccia near the A19 motorway and in the Perriera district. Many houses were threatened by the flames with several families having been evacuated. The municipal administration invites all citizens to avoid leaving their homes unless strictly necessary. The police have already been there for several hours…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Large fire in Casteldaccia, houses evacuated and motorway closed | VIDEO appeared 3 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

