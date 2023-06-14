Vast majority of House Dems vote to advance Trump’s Abraham Accords – breaking news

On Tuesday the House of Representatives passed legislation to expand the Abraham Accords. The agreement, which was signed by the Trump administration in 2020, normalized relations between Israel and the authoritarian United Arab Emirates (UAE) government. Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco later joined the accords as well.

H.R. 3099, which calls for a special State Department envoy to strengthen the agreement, was co-sponsored by Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Mike Lawler (R-NY). It passed by a vote of 413-13, with eleven Democrats and two Republicans voting against the bill: Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Betty McCollum (D-MN), Cori Bush (D-MO), Chuy Garcia (D-IL), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Barbara Lee (D-CA), Summer Lee (D-PA), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Delia Ramirez (D-IL), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rich McCormick (R-GA).

Rep. Barbara Lee (who is running for Senate in California) has since announced that she voted against the measure by accident.

“The Abraham Accords is an American achievement so monumental that it demands and deserves its own Special Envoy whose sole and singular mission is to build on the inexorable progress of peace in the Middle East,” said Torres.

Lawler stressed that the Special Envoy would be critical for bringing Saudi Arabia into the Accords, a move that the Biden administration has been pushing for in recent months. “We are closer to a lasting, long-term peace in the Middle East than we have ever been,” said Lawler.

The bill was praised online by pro-Israel groups. “Thank you for spearheading this important initiative that will continue to facilitate increased understanding and cooperation and enhance regional peace and prosperity,” tweeted the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) attacked Democrats who voted against the bill, some of whom are backed by the liberal pro-Israel group J Street. “Six J Street-endorsed members of Congress voted against a bipartisan bill to help strengthen the Abraham Accords,” wrote the group. “Opposing peace. Opposing coexistence. Opposing a Biden-backed policy.”

Earlier this month, while addressing the AIPAC Policy summit, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration would create a new position to “deepen and broaden the Abraham Accords, building on the work of the Trump administration.” However, a Biden official told the Times of Israel that the congressional effort might be unnecessary. “We’ve made clear from the beginning that this is a priority for us… We recognize that it’s a very popular issue and that Congress wants to get its slice of the pie, but these various efforts are not what’s going to move the needle,” they said. “Nonetheless, we appreciate the initiative and look forward to working with Congress to advance this important issue.”

In recent weeks the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has also announced it intends to introduce legislation aimed at expanding the accords. “The Abraham Accords, and similar normalization agreements, have begun to fundamentally transform the Middle East. Strengthening and expanding the circle of friends with Israel must remain a priority, and Congress is prepared to lend its support,” said Ranking Member Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID). “For those countries that have taken the step to normalize with Israel, it’s critical these agreements reap tangible security and economic benefits. I look forward to continued discussions on this important legislation and remain hopeful that all parties can reach agreement for introduction soon.”

On the same day the legislation passed Israel’s Defense Minister announced that the country exported over $12.5 billion in weapons last year, with a quarter going to its new Arab partners. The 2022 numbers make up a 50% increase over the previous three years.

The bill will now head to the Senate.