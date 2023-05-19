Vatican City State: Car breaks into Porta Sant Ana, driver detained – Vatican News

Inspectors of the Vatican Guard fired in the direction of the front tires of a car that forced its way through two checkpoints at high speed at night. The driver was stopped and detained in the San Damaso courtyard. After a doctor’s examination, he was found to be in a serious state of disease.

(Vatican News Network) A man drove his car across the barrier at the Porta Sant’Anna in the Vatican and into the courtyard of San Damaso, where he was stopped by guards. This incident happened on the evening of May 18.

The Holy See Press Room explained in a statement: “Just after 8 o’clock tonight, a car approached the entrance gate of St. Anna to the Vatican. The driver ignored the instructions given by the Pope’s Swiss Guard and stopped him because He did not have the relevant permits, so he could not enter. This person left the entrance for a while, then came back, entered at a very high speed, and forcibly broke through the two checkpoints of the Swiss Guard and the Vatican City State Guard.”

The announcement continued: “In order to stop the car, the Guard inspector guarding the checkpoint fired a shot in the direction of the front tire of the car. The car continued to move forward despite being hit on the front left fender. .As the alarm code quickly transmitted the news by radio, the guards closed the gates of the Mint, preventing access to the area behind St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican Gardens and Piazza Santa Marta.”

At the same time, the car arrived at the courtyard of San Damaso, “the driver voluntarily got out of the car and was stopped and detained by the guards.” “The man was about 40 years old and was immediately examined by a doctor from the Vatican City State Health Bureau, who found him to be extremely abnormal physically and mentally,” the announcement stated. The man is currently “in a detention facility within the guard barracks, awaiting the disposal of the judicial authorities”.

