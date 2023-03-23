Archbishop Nvashuku, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, spoke at the 52nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council: Violence and repression have intensified in recent years. Believers were denied the right to express and practice their beliefs, even though they neither posed a danger to public safety nor violated the rights of others.

(Vatican News Network)Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, recently stated at the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council that “today one in seven Christians is persecuted”. The archbishop calls international attention to “the situation in which many people and groups are persecuted for their religious beliefs”.

Archbishop Nwashuku quotes Pope Francis: “Peace also requires the universal recognition of religious freedom. It is worrying that religious freedom is still under attack in many countries because people are persecuted simply for professing their faith publicly.” restrictions. About one-third of the world‘s population lives in such conditions.”

“In recent years, we have witnessed greater repression and abuses against religious minorities in many countries, even by state authorities,” the Holy See delegate noted. “The right of believers to express and practice their faith is often denied, although they neither posed a danger to public safety nor violated the rights of other groups or individuals”. Furthermore, “the desecration and destruction of places of worship and religious sites, as well as violent attacks on religious leaders, have recently become more frequent and more common. This is alarming”.

Another worrying phenomenon is that “in some countries, beneath the surface of tolerance and inclusion, discrimination takes place in more subtle and hidden ways. In a growing number of countries, we see different forms of censorship limits people’s opportunities to express their beliefs in public and on political issues in order to avoid offending sensitivities.” As a result, “the space for healthy dialogue, or even public speaking, is greatly lost. As With this reduced space, we are unable to express our fundamental rights to freedom of religion, thought and conscience. All these are essential prerequisites for achieving peace and building a just society “.

In addition, Archbishop Nwashuku also emphasized the fact that “violence and discrimination against Christians have increased, including in countries where Christians are not a minority. Even in countries where Christians are not a minority Religious liberty is also threatened in the state of the community. Religious liberty is also at risk when believers find their ability to express their beliefs in social life restricted in the name of false notions of tolerance. Religious liberty cannot be reduced to The simple homage to freedom, that is the most basic requirement of a dignified way of life”.

The representative of the Holy See concluded by appealing to the obligation of governments to defend this right and to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to act in accordance with his conscience when it is in the public interest, both in the public sphere and in the practice of his faith.

