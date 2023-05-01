“Vatican mediation? No consent from Zelensky”

Ukraine is not aware of any Vatican mediation for a settlement of the war with Russia, a mediation that the Pope mentioned yesterday on the flight that took him back to Rome after his trip to Hungary. A source close to the Ukrainian presidency told CNN, according to which “President Zelensky has not given any consent to a discussion of this type on behalf of Ukraine: if talks are underway, they are taking place without our knowledge and without our blessing.”

Read also

“I am willing to do everything that needs to be done” for peace in Ukraine, the Pope said yesterday on the return flight from Hungary, as reported by Vatican News. “Also, now a mission is underway, but it’s not public yet. Let’s see how… I’ll tell you when it’s public.” Asked if in the talks with Metropolitan Hilarion and also with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán it was asked if they could speed up the peace process in Ukraine and also make possible a meeting between the Pope and Putin, if they can act – in quotation marks – as intermediaries, Francis he said: “In this meeting we didn’t talk about Little Red Riding Hood. We talked about all these things. We talk about this because everyone is interested in the path of peace”.