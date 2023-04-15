Vatican Museums: He lives among us – Vatican News

(Vatican News Network)To proclaim Christ means to show the beauty of faith, that is, believing and following Christ, which is not only a true and right thing to do, but also beautiful. At the heart of the Gospel is the beauty of God’s redeeming love manifested through the dead and risen Jesus Christ. Inspired by these words of Pope Francis, the Vatican Museums and Vatican News continued their collaboration on the Eight Days of Resurrection, so that the collections of the Pope will be presented to the audience accompanied by the teachings of previous churches.

This tapestry, one of the most precious series in the collection of the Vatican Museums, known as the “New School” or “The Life of Christ”, was created by Raphael’s pupils in the studio of Pieter Van Aelst in Brussels . The collection was likely created for display at the Privy Council held between Christmas and Easter. This tapestry is one of the larger ones in the Papal Gallery. This tapestry has the effect of perspective, that is, the eyes of Christ and the tombstone follow the viewer’s line of sight from right to left.

“He is risen, and lives among us! Could there be a more assured truth and a more comforting fact than this in the land of exile? On these two grounds rest the certainty of faith and the hope of salvation.” .Christ is risen! This historical fact shines beyond doubt, and its unquenchable brilliance is enhanced by the living testimony of the Church, which would not have survived the tide of the century if Christ had not risen.”

(Pope Pius XII’s Easter Message 1955)

