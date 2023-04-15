Vatican Museums launch special evening opening event from April 14, art and music complement each other – Vatican News Vatican

The Pontifical Museum can be visited every Friday and Saturday evening until October. Over the past few editions, the nightly open event has been a particularly popular initiative with young people and families, based on public engagement. “This is a unique and unforgettable experience,” said Ms. Yatta, director of the Vatican Museums.

（Vatican News Network) is back for a special evening opening of the Vatican Museums in 2023. From April 14 to October 28, the Pontifical Museum will extend its opening hours every Friday and Saturday until 22:30, with the last admission at 20:30. From May 6th, the closing time on Saturdays will be changed to 20:00, and the last admission time will be 18:00.

The night of the Vatican Museums also features musical performances to showcase the talents of young students of the Italian Conservatory. Concerts are accompanied by cultural events that make the time spent in the Vatican Museums even more memorable.

Ms. Barbara Jatta, Director of the Vatican Museums, commented: “There is nothing more amazing than to admire the beauty of the Vatican collections while bathed in the moonlight rising from behind St. Peter’s dome. Between art Dialogue, open the hearts and eyes of those who are in Rome and want to enjoy a unique and unforgettable experience. The Vatican Museums Night is set up, in fact, with the hope of transforming the museum space into an amazing, learning-as-you-go during these few hours. A great place to play, listen to music, and get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and events.” Additionally, visitors can book an aperitif in the charming Pine Cone Courtyard. For the full program of concerts and information about other events, the official website museivaticani.va can be consulted.

