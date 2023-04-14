Émile Bernard, The Resurrection, painted 1925-30, oil on cardboard. Now housed in the Contemporary Art Collection of the Vatican Museums.

(Vatican News Network)To proclaim Christ means to show the beauty of faith, that is, believing and following Christ, which is not only a true and right thing to do, but also beautiful. At the heart of the Gospel is the beauty of God’s redeeming love manifested through the dead and risen Jesus Christ. Inspired by these words of Pope Francis, the Vatican Museums and Vatican News continued their collaboration on the Eight Days of Resurrection, so that the collections of the Pope will be presented to the audience accompanied by the teachings of previous churches.

This Resurrection by French painter Emile Bernard, painted from a Michelangelo design, is evidence of Bernard’s longstanding interest in Italian art. This motif by Michelangelo dates from 1523 and was never completed. This Renaissance master inspired Bernard’s mature reflections and deeply influenced his artistic practice throughout his life. Bernard was faithful to the original, he only modified the pose and shroud of the risen Christ. He employs a highly expressive pictorial language, which is emphasized by the dark tones and strong contrasts of colors surrounding the Christ and the shroud.

“Men and women of the third millennium, for all is the grace of Pascal’s light, which dispels the darkness of fear and sorrow; and for all is the peace of the risen Christ, which breaks the chains of violence and hatred .Today you will rediscover with joy and amazement that the world is no longer the slave of the irresistible. Our world can be changed: peace is possible even where there has long been battle and death.”

(Pope John Paul II’s 2001 Easter Message)

