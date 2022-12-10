Home World Vatican News launches “Youtube short video” – Vatican News
Following Facebook, TuShare and Twitter, the Vatican news media officially entered the “Youtube Short Video” and published content in four languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese and Italian.

(Vatican News Network)“The Internet is the new place for the proclamation of the Gospel”: this is the theme chosen by Saint John Paul II for the 36th World Social Communication Day 2002 message. At the dawn of the Internet, the Holy Pope invited all Catholics to make good use of this tool to proclaim the Word of God. On December 12, 2012, Benedict XVI opened the Twitter account @Pontifex and published his first tweet. Pope Francis, who was the first pope to have an Instagram account, called the internet a “gift from God”.

Following Facebook, TuShare and Twitter, the Vatican Media has entered the world of “YouTube Shorts” and published short videos in four languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese and Italian . The length of the short video is limited to 60 seconds and can be viewed on a smartphone. Vatican News publishes four short videos on Youtube every week. Welcome to subscribe to the Youtube channel of this news website!

