Vatican Press Room presents Pope’s trip to Hungary: Envisioning peace and the future of Europe – Vatican News Vatican

Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, introduced the itinerary of Pope Francis’ visit to Hungary from April 28 to 30 this year at the press conference. In addition to meetings with political and religious authorities, young people, university students and refugees, the pope also meets with Catholic Greek liturgy groups. Important themes of the trip include: ecumenism, challenges of new generations, European Union, family and war.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis will be in Hungary from April 28 to 30 for his 41st international pastoral visit. Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said at a press conference on April 21 that the trip stemmed from the Pope’s “commitment” to the Hungarian Church that he would visit again. Previously, the Pope stopped briefly in Budapest in September 2021 for the closing mass of the International Congress of the Eucharist.

At the end of this month, the pope’s three-day visit will focus on Budapest, the capital of Hungary. That land has experienced war, occupation, destruction, reconstruction, division, and since February 24, 2022, it has witnessed the continuous influx of those refugees from Ukraine. Pope Francis will meet people from all walks of life, including President Novak, Prime Minister Orbán, bishops, cardinals, young people, sick children, scientific and cultural figures, as well as There are refugees, including Ukrainians. Furthermore, the pope’s visit will also meet with members of the Catholic Greek community in the country, some of whose representatives will testify at various events. The Catholic Greek Rite community has about 400,000 believers scattered in Hungary and other countries. These faithful, from various backgrounds, bear witness to how the land provided shelter for many Christians during the Turks’ invasion.

During the visit, the Pope will attend ten public and private events and deliver six speeches in Italian. Important themes that the Pope will address include: European solidarity, the future of youth, ecumenical dialogue, encouragement to a Church that has lived through a time of persecution, the tragedy of war, and a call for peace.

In addition, the Director of the Holy See Press Office also pointed out that the Pope will touch the pain of the Hungarian people and the suffering of the Christian community in the country with his own hands. They lived for many years under a “transnational totalitarian regime” in which “faith, religion and especially their ties to Rome were severely suppressed”. Hungary will neither forget its bishops, priests and faithful who were killed or deprived of their liberty, nor the years when “the Church went into hiding”. During that period, clergymen were ordained in private and worked in factories. Not to mention the faithful of the country will not forget their saints and blessed, as well as the shining examples of Cardinal Jozsef Mindszenty and others. “His experience of faith, resistance and suffering is the key to understanding the Hungarian Catholic faith,” Bruni stressed.

Visiting Hungary at the heart of Europe, it is difficult not to think “with a vision of the future” for the European Union and Europe as a whole. Through the Hungarian people, explained the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Pope Francis will “speak to the whole of Europe”, offering reflections on “Europe and the role of European people at the moment”. Europe “because of its history, also has a responsibility for world peace”.

Regarding the Pope’s entourage, the Director of the Holy See Press Office said that there will be a nurse and a doctor accompanying him. In addition to the usual accompanying personnel, Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches, and Bishop Robert Francis Prevost, Prefect of the Congregation for the Holy See will also visit. The Prefect of the Vatican is usually not part of the entourage, but this time the prefect was accompanied by the bishop, showing “a great concern for the entire Hungarian Church”.

Asked whether the Pope might meet representatives of the Orthodox Church linked to the Moscow Patriarchate, such as Archbishop Hilarion, who was transferred to Budapest last year, and representatives of Protestant groups, Bruni explained that these Not currently planned, but a meeting or their presence at several events is not ruled out.

