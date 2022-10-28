Home World Vatican Radio – Vatican News Chinese Department changes wavelength and frequency – Vatican News
Vatican Radio – Vatican News Chinese Department changes wavelength and frequency

Vatican Radio – Vatican News Chinese Department changes wavelength and frequency – Vatican News

From October 30th, Rome will enter winter time, and the wavelength and frequency of the radio programme of Radio Vatican-Vatican News and the live Mass every Saturday will be adjusted accordingly.

Attention listeners,

From October 30, Rome will enter winter time, and the wavelengths and frequencies used by Radio Vatican – Vatican News will be adjusted accordingly. Here are the times and wavelengths we will broadcast each day from October 30th:

We broadcast Chinese programs to the world every day. The broadcast time is from 6:00 am to 6:30 am Beijing time. The wavelengths and frequencies used are:

25.22 meters, 11895 kHz

40.67 meters, 7375 kHz

40.48 meters, 7410 kHz

In addition, we broadcast live Chinese Mass every Saturday at 8:30 pm Beijing time. The wavelengths and frequencies used are:

30.84 meters, 9720 kHz

40.08 meters, 7485 kHz

50.16 meters, 5980 kHz

You can also listen to radio programmes via our website.

https://www.vaticannews.va/zh

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn

