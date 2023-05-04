Vatican Santa Marta pediatric clinic collects powdered milk for mothers – Vatican News Vatican

Throughout the month of Our Lady of May, powdered milk can be delivered to the Pediatric Clinic of Santa Marta, Vatican. With Mother’s Day approaching, here’s a gift for struggling moms. “A simple gesture, but a huge help,” said Sister Rizelo, director of the clinic.

(Vatican News Network)During the month of Our Lady of May, the Pediatric Clinic of Santa Marta in the Vatican collects powdered milk for mothers as a Mother’s Day gift. The clinic was founded on May 8, 1922 by Pope Pius XI, who entrusted its management to the Sisters of Charity. A year before the establishment of the Pediatric Clinic, Dula Draeck, a shareholder of an American milk powder company, made a donation and asked Pope Benedict XV to set up a service for distributing milk powder to poor children in Rome. In the difficult period immediately after the First World War, this was a choice favored by God.

This move has been over a hundred years. On May 14 this year, when Mother’s Day is approaching, the Santa Marta Pediatric Clinic Foundation is willing to do this again to nourish the flame of charity that has never been extinguished in the Vatican. Those who are interested can send the milk powder directly to the Pediatric Clinic near the Perugino Gate in the Vatican. The clinic is open from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 17:30 pm. In addition, on the 14th, a mass will also be held in St. Peter’s Basilica, which will be presided over by Cardinal Krajewski, director of the Pope’s Societies and chairman of the Santa Marta Pediatric Outpatient Foundation. This is an act of caring for the many mothers who have been helped. At present, about 30 mothers are supported and helped by nearly 50 volunteers and 60 medical staff every day.

Anna Luisa Rizzello, Sister of Charity Sisters, director of the Pediatric Clinic at Santa Marta, told SciDev.Net, “This initiative is meant to remind us how the work of the Santa Marta Pediatric Clinic Foundation was born, and at the same time It’s also about looking back on the road we’ve traveled. For that, we’d like to thank all those who helped make this service even better. This holiday season, we’re especially eager to celebrate with the mothers who have benefited from the gift of formula.” . Sister Rizelo, who served as director of the pediatric clinic last year, knows the importance of developing brotherhood with the staff and recipients of the clinic and making them feel like family. The nun said, “The first thing we do is to care for the person in front of us. Don’t let the person feel restrained, because this person has experienced great difficulties. We want to create a welcoming atmosphere, a real love for these people.” atmosphere, and don’t make them feel that the act of asking is a burden.”

The St. Marie Outpatient Clinic is open to all the women who come here. The clinic not only provides pediatric services, but also provides services in gynecology, psychology and dentistry. In addition, the St. Mary’s Outpatient Clinic is also partnered with the Holy Child Hospital for Children of Jesus and Jemery Hospital. Sister Rizelo said that throughout the month of Our Lady of May, donating milk powder to the clinic’s mothers was “a simple gesture, but a huge help”.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn