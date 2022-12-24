On the 23rd, Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, visited the San Jesus Infant Hospital in Rome, bringing the Pope’s blessing to sick children, medical staff and staff. The cardinal praised these medical personnel and workers as collaborators in the Pope’s cause of charity and contributors to the promotion of peace.

（Vatican News Network) On December 23, Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, visited the sick children, medical staff and workers in the Holy Infant Hospital in Rome, and brought them the blessing of Pope Francis. During the three-hour interview, he confronted the pain of countless sick children, the grief and doubts of their parents: does it all make sense? To this, the cardinal replied: We cannot understand why innocent people suffer, we cannot find any reason to justify this situation. However, this is no accident and should have a meaning… We know that there is something greater above us.

Cardinal Parolin visited the sick children accompanied by the director of the hospital, Enoc, and other leaders. He stopped by the bedside of Sophia, who was born with a rare neurological disease, touched the child’s shoulder, placed the Pope’s Christmas icon on her pillow, and urged the child’s mother to pray and trust in God.

The sick child opposite Sophia was named Jasmine, the daughter of an immigrant. She was diagnosed with the disease only three days after she was born, and underwent a liver transplant when she was just over one year old. Although she still has difficulty speaking after treatment, she still attends kindergarten. A week ago, she got sick again and went back to the hospital. Until now, she still has many tubes in her body.

Dariana’s condition is distressing. Before she was 5 years old, she developed Pearson’s syndrome, a degenerative disease, and had to be fed through a tube. She was brought by her mother from Venezuela to Rome for medical treatment.

To the doctors, nurses and all staff who take care of and care for these little patients, the cardinal said that they should do their best to heal the patients, but more importantly, they need to take care of them and be with them. The cardinal appreciated and thanked them for their work, and called them collaborators in the work of Pope Charity, emphasizing that what they did was a step towards world peace, especially in the current situation of wars and conflicts in Ukraine and other parts of the world. work has contributed to peace.

