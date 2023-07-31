Vatican Summer Camp Educators Carry Lessons to World Youth Day in Lisbon

Title: Educators from Vatican Summer Camp to Join World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal

Subtitle: Vatican Summer Camp fostering education and inspiration for children and staff alike

[Vatican City] – In a unique display of dedication and educational fervor, three counselors from the Vatican Summer Camp are set to participate in the upcoming World Youth Day (WYD) in Lisbon, Portugal. These educators, inspired by their experiences at the camp, wish to implement the values they have imparted onto the participating children within an international setting.

With deep smiles on their faces, the counselors joyfully revealed their early departure to attend the global event during an interview with Peace TV. They highlighted the educational impact of the Vatican Summer Camp, emphasizing their desire to put into practice the lessons learned and shared during their time there.

Chiminelli, one of the counselors, expressed their outlook on the forthcoming World Youth Day: “During World Youth Day, we want to bring to fruition what we have learned in these weeks.” Referring to the “Frethren” encyclical, he emphasized the importance of sharing and communal engagement. Patane echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the ability to remain involved, maintain a positive mindset, and continue smiling even when exhausted. Kovalik, who will attend the World Youth Day alongside Chiminelli and Patane, called the combination of experiences in Portugal “beautiful.”

Garroso, the director of the Vatican Summer Camp, stated, “Nowadays, it is necessary to rediscover the relationship between people, starting from the relationship between family members.” He expressed hope that WYD would fortify this concept within the younger generation, further instilling the values of unity and compassion.

The children who participated in the Vatican Summer Camp showcased great curiosity about WYD and expressed their aspirations to take part in the event one day. Their enthusiasm extended to the event’s theme song, which they sung together, displaying their excitement and interest in the global gathering of young individuals.

The Vatican Summer Camp, aimed primarily at the children of Holy See staff, will continue to welcome participants until August 4. It stands as a testament to the Vatican’s commitment to fostering education, character development, and spiritual growth for both camp attendees and the dedicated staff overseeing their experiences.

