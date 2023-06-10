Vatican, the document of the 30 Nobels: no to conflicts and nuclear weapons. Pope: let us never get tired of saying no to war

Listen to the audio version of the article

Vatican City – “Never again war”, no more nuclear weapons, no to violence of any kind and the “manipulative” use of technologies and artificial intelligence. It is the heart of the document signed and declaimed by 30 Nobel laureates from the stage of “Not alone”, the meeting for fraternity organized by the Holy See to renew the call for a ceasefire on a global scale. The goal, declared on the eve, is to reach one billion signatures in support of the text whose editors include the Italian physicist Giorgio Parisi.

The Pope, absent due to hospitalization at Gemelli, entrusted his words to the message read by the president of the Fratelli tutto foundation, Mauro Gambetti. “Let us never tire of shouting ‘no to war’, in the name of God or in the name of every man and every woman who aspires to peace”, in a text which also dwells on the urgency of overcoming “blood ties or ethnic , who recognize only the similar and deny the different».

The event in eight places in the world

The event took place simultaneously between St. Peter’s Square and eight other locations around the world: Congo-Brazzaville, Trapani (from the Ionian Sea ship of Mediterranea Saving Humans); Central African Republic (Bangui); Ethiopia; Argentina (Buenos Aires); Israel (Jerusalem); Nagasaki (Japan) and Peru (Lima).

The day ended with a symbolic embrace between the young people of two delegations from Russia and Ukraine, sealing the appeal for a diplomatic resolution of the conflict in Eastern Europe. It was opened by a tribute to Pope Francis, absent due to health conditions that are improving. The Pontiff is on the way to recovery but will miss the Angelus on 10 June. «The first word I would like to address is a hug, which we want to send to Pope Francis, who cannot be here, but he is nearby. A round of applause for supporting him, with the hope that he can return to us soon» declared Cardinal Mauro Gambetti in his inaugural address.

Mediterranean: Libyan concentration camps are not financed

The calls for peace have intertwined with those for the protection of the lives of migrants and against the “Libyan concentration camps”, a reference to the agreements signed by the Italian government to stem the flows in the Mediterranean. “We will not resign ourselves to buffers, we will not resign ourselves to deaths at sea. First you save and then you discuss» declared a member of the NGO Mediterranea from the Ionian Sea boat, docked in Trapani.