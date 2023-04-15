Vatican’s “School of Arts and Crafts” opens on April 19 – Vatican News Vatican

The opening ceremony of the “School of Arts and Crafts” of St. Peter’s Works of the Vatican was held on April 19. Cardinal Gamberti, President of the St. Peter’s Works Agency and the Brothers Foundation, will deliver an opening speech, and Italian Minister of Culture Sangigliano will make a welcome speech.

（Vatican News Network) At 7:00 p.m. on April 19th, in the foyer of St. Peter’s Basilica, the “School of Arts and Crafts” of the Vatican St. Peter’s Works Office officially opened. Co-organized. In the evening, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, President of the Vatican St. Peter’s Works Agency and the Brothers Foundation, will deliver an opening speech, and Italian Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano will deliver a welcome speech.

convert thought into form

Architect and designer Mario Cucinella will be speaking. He will introduce the theme of “Digital Architecture and Design Craftsmen, Thinking with Hands” to the students of the school and the guests present. Cuccinella explained: “The human hand has been passing on culture and knowledge for centuries; it has brought thought to life, it has transformed it into form; Damaged things, so that they can continue in time; it leads us through history, and leads us into the future. Therefore, we need schools that focus on manual knowledge, guiding students to understand ancient and new materials, new technologies, and To support artisanal knowledge; and to allow this knowledge to diffuse across time and space, ensuring continuity in the past, present and future.”

Dialogue between technology and art

Cardinal Gambetti emphasized that “architect Cuccinella’s vision of ‘thinking with hands’ refocuses on the holistic dimension of education, making it possible to reconnect theoretical and practical knowledge.’ The School of Arts and Crafts’ desire to provide students with a rewarding model that combines and blends technology and craft, art and theoretical study”.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn